Essendon plane crash and the fatal consequences of profit before people
Should shopping centres be put so close to airport runways? Should anything?
Feb 22, 2017
With insensitive timing, some voices being heard in the debate about Essendon Airport’s future after yesterday’s disastrous plane crash into the adjacent DFO shopping centre have in effect been saying nearby residents should just toughen up and cop the odd plane plunging in their homes or retail precincts.