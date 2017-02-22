Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Economy

Feb 22, 2017

Dick Smith versus the migrants

Businessman Dick Smith attacking immigration as a threat to our economy is both wrong-headed and encourages anti-immigrant sentiment in the community.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Dick Smith has long been a Little Australia man, steady in his opposition to immigration. If anything, he’s become more so in recent years, making videos, running a website, announcing a political party that had as its central tenet that immigration was a “giant Ponzi scheme” based on “perpetual growth”. There’s never been anything racial, discriminatory or bigoted about Smith’s hostility to immigration — it’s based on his economic and ecological views. But when the cancer of One Nation has returned to the Australian body politic, and anti-immigration populism is surging across the West and here, you’d hope Smith — who remains an iconic and influential figure for most Australians over 40 — would choose his arguments and facts with care.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/22/dick-versus-the-migrants/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.