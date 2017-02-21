Rundle: the rise and fall of the absolutely fabular Milo Yiannopoulos
How did this this self-parodic media chancer get so far with the "conservative" right?
Feb 21, 2017
Well it was bound to end in tears, but that was pretty quick. Milo Yiannopoulos, the British right-wing provocateur, has been disinvited from CPAC, the major convention/conference of conservatives, after a year-old video surfaced of him defending sexual relationships between “younger boys” and older men.
5 thoughts on “Rundle: the rise and fall of the absolutely fabular Milo Yiannopoulos ”
I’m feeling my age and getting lost in all your eclectic references, Guy. Can I Google “Tom of Finland” or “red-pill “Return of Kings” PUA douche” or “Christoper Pearson” safely at work?
No.
…or “Christoper Pearson” safely at work?
What? You don’t know who Christopher Pearson was? How exactly did you find Crikey?
Ah Rundle you’ve done it in a bundle:
His retrochic style of “gayness”, bits of Bowie, Bob Fosse, Marinetti’s futurismo, and a Pasolini remake of Harry Potter, emphasises the masculinism of that era, and re-imports it.
Laurie Penny is PC to a fault, yes Guy, but my word is she a joy to read. And in the article you link to, I think she really nails why these alt-right types will blow up (as you put it) in the faces of the conservative right –
“Milo believes in almost nothing concrete—not even in free speech. The same is reportedly true of Trump, of people like Ann Coulter, of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage: They are pure antagonists unencumbered by any conviction apart from their personal entitlement to raw power and stacks of cash.”
It makes you ask the question though – is being conservative ultimately to be encumbered with ‘traditional’ convictions, or is it to be a defender of power structures that spawn those convictions? If the latter, the conservative right may be far less exhausted than you diagnose. Indeed, casting an eye over the US, the GOP today looks downright agile and innovate compared to the Democratic Party. The GOP of course doesn’t embody the conservative right, but it does suggest that for the latter power comes before convictions.