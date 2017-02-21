Rudd-Turnbull UN Wickr chats go missing
Conversations between Rudd and Turnbull over UN bid have evaporated, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Feb 21, 2017
Conversations between Rudd and Turnbull over UN bid have evaporated, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Six months after reports emerged of Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull discussing the former prime minister’s bid for the top job at the United Nations, the office of the prime minister has said it has lost any records of the conversation.
Powered by Taboola