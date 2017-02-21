Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 21, 2017

Rudd-Turnbull UN Wickr chats go missing

Conversations between Rudd and Turnbull over UN bid have evaporated, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Six months after reports emerged of Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull discussing the former prime minister’s bid for the top job at the United Nations, the office of the prime minister has said it has lost any records of the conversation.

