“The ABC has revealed it will not sack Muslim youth activist Yassmin Abdul-Magied despite more than 15,000 signatures ‘to publicly condemn and fire’ her over pro sharia Law comments,” says News Corp in a story that’s part of its continuing fatuouswa against Abdul-Magied. “Despite” is an interesting word in this context. So 15,000 signatures is the standard to get someone removed from their job, or the regular speaking roster on the ABC? Pretty sure we could round up that many to ensure that Gerard Henderson never show his sour puss on Insiders again, or that Tom Switzer’s forthcoming Sunday morning show is even more boring than Songs of Praise live from Geraldton cathedral. Is programming by petition something you really want to start? — Guy Rundle

