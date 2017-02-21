A small boy, no more than three or four, tugs uncertainly at his mother’s hand, eyeing off the group of strangers who have come to visit his parents. It’s a clear winter evening, right at sunset, when even a child’s shadow stretches out across the dirt where we stand — in, for all intents and purposes, the family’s living room. We’re surrounded by furniture, though there’s no room — and no house. It’s been demolished by the Israeli Defence Force, so the family are living among their belongings and rubble.
6 thoughts on “Facts on the ground: the open-air misery of Israeli occupation ”
Yes, the settlements are strictly illegal, it is colonisation by stealth, and Netanyahu is guilty of appalling bad faith, but the centre left as represented by Labor ‘elders’ calling for Israel to commit to a two-state solution is futile gesturing.
It’s gone beyond occupation, Bernard. It’s become a near-autonomous process of seizure and expulsion, one now so extensive, entrenched and self-propelling that the two-state solution has been dead on the ground in the West Bank for years. How would granting Palestine statehood now help its impoverished masses (as opposed to dramatically increase opportunities for corruption and looting by the Palestinian Authority)?
Wouldn’t the Palestinians be better off now becoming citizens of a single Israeli state, from within which they could fight for equal rights (something they would of course initially be denied, but something which the likes of the US and Australia couldn’t not support)? You might say this would be rewarding Israel for its injustices. But then you’d not be saying that sitting on rubble in the open air among your meagre possessions.
In stealing Palestinian land, May Israel never live in, or know peace.
I made a comment in yesterday’s Crikey making many of the same points as Bernard makes here, but after 22 hours it is still “awaiting moderation”. What exactly is the editorial criteria for making factual statements about Israeli settlements on Palestinian land?
Hi! James…I just wrote a comment that does NOT contain any falsehoods, and guess what…moderated!!!
Seems one is not permitted to tell the truth on Crikey…or ask questions.
What the hell is going on here?
Tks Bernard, reading this gives one a sense of déjà vue; you could have written a similar piece from South Africa three decades ago. Back then Australia condemned apartheid.
What can we say?
What can we do? In the face of this crime against humanity?
Is Netanyahu coming to Melbourne? where when
He must not think that we do not care