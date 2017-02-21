BlueScope's amnesia powers its energy hypocrisy
Feb 21, 2017
Posturing by business on energy policy is a disguise for self-interest and a demand for more handouts and protection for companies like BlueScope Steel, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
Thank goodness a solution to eastern Australia’s emerging energy supply problems is at hand. Courtesy of the Australian Financial Review today, we got the perspective of BlueScope Steel on matters electrical, and the need for “a steady and affordable supply of power for big industrial users”. Presumably speaking ex cathedra, BlueScope CEO Paul O’Malley handed down a “three-step plan” which, reduced to basics, involves keeping coal-fired power and getting rid of state renewable energy targets. Power costs in the US, O’Malley lamented, were five to 10 times lower than here and businesses were set to flee in droves.
Unfortunately this article leaves out the fact that, because of our obsession with ‘small government’, we now run the risk of the foreign steel not being up to Aus standards. We NEED better control of imports, then we can gain the benefits of overseas (o/s) competition.
It is not possible for Professional Engineers to design structures using o/s steel if its qualities are not know. Testing, once it arrives, is not cost-effective.
” . . . . . they don’t have a skerries of credibility.” To bloody right! One day (when both LNP and ALP have been discarded by both an utterly disillusioned electorate/business fraternity around the time when coastal cities relocate inland) Gillard’s endeavours in Government might just be acknowledged as first real attempts to prevent the now inevitable train wreck we bequeath to children/grandchildren.
Of course heavy industry needs to have heavy duty power. Renewables cannot possibly supply it. Why on earth should industry suffer from our religious belief that non-renewables are running out?
Yes, we should be supplying non-carbon energy to heavy industry, or allowing them to find it for themselves as much as the law allows. To that end, we should be removing the ideological blockage against nuclear in Federal Environmental law. Rescinding that obsolete regulation is a job for Federal Environmental Minister Frydenberg.
The ‘whole -of-life cost’ of Nuclear puts it out of contention.
Just another big business looking for someone else to pay for the reliability they need, but that we don’t!