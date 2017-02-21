Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 21, 2017

Anti-abortion activists in Twitter training

Safe to assume their avatars will all be eggs.

Anti-abortion activists have sent their followers a step-by-step guide to tweeting to protest against the Australian government continuing to fund abortion overseas. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, commendably, has refused to follow the example of the Trump administration and cut funding for access to, and advice on, safe abortion services as part of foreign aid, which has infuriated the “life begins at ejaculation” crowd. The email, shared with Crikey, goes on:

