Feb 20, 2017

Your Monday Weekend Oz sampler (we read Inquirer so you don't have to)

You know you don't want to have to read The Australian on the weekend. So we've done it for you.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Richo on the Greens

From a foreign country — well, The Inn of Celestial Happiness (BYO) — cometh news of coal and gas, from Richo. It’s all good, he claims in the Oz on Saturday, in about the fourth article in 10 days on how great old energy is. Such devotion the NSW Right shows to the cause of coal and gas! How selfless!

One thought on “Your Monday Weekend Oz sampler (we read Inquirer so you don’t have to) 

  1. John Conroy

    This – reading Inquirer so we don’t have to – is a wonderful service.

