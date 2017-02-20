Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Feb 20, 2017

WA Libs work it harder, getting down to Daft Punk

We use the term "getting down" loosely here.

Both the Liberal and Labor parties held their campaign launches in Western Australia on Sunday in preparation for the March 11 state election. The Liberals made the odd choice to get their members of parliament and candidates to dance to Daft Punk’s One More Time, and it is as awkward as it sounds. The messaging is also as questionable as last year’s fake tradie — he wanted us to stick with the current mob for a while, and the WA Liberals are asking for “one more time”. For those east coasters who don’t recognise the standout performer in the blue dress, that’s Deputy Premier Liza Harvey. She actually knows the words and can do more than clap.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in WA to spruik for Premier Colin Barnett, but we didn’t get to see his moves. He must have been too busy preparing for the $10,000 a head dinner held last night.

Topics

