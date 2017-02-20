Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Economy

Feb 20, 2017

How to solve housing affordability literally overnight

Now everyone (other than perhaps wealthy land barons) hopefully agree expensive housing is a problem that needs fixing, but what’s the best way to do it?

Adam Schwab —

Adam Schwab

Share

We’ve long gone past the “are we in a housing bubble?” debate phase, with even the most strident housing bull no longer denying Australia’s housing affordability problems. The question has now shifted to how can we make housing more affordable.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

4 comments

Leave a comment

4 thoughts on “How to solve housing affordability literally overnight 

  1. Edward roberts

    you should always be careful when underpinning your bubble- things can get messy

  2. Dan Telet

    “banks’ extraordinarily tolerance for risky mortgage debt (aided, in no small part” by the large bonuses paid by bank management to themselves.
    Keeping the bonuses expanding resulted in a wide range of unethical and corrupt practices.
    Time perhaps for a Commonwealth-owned bank run by public servants with decent pay and no bonuses. They might even direct investment into manufacturing industry rather than bidding up the price of existing housing.

  3. Duncan Gilbey

    I agree that the RBA has fluffed it badly on interest rates and that for equity reasons the CGT discount should be abolished (on all asset classes, not just houses). Likewise losses claimed from negative gearing should only be claimed against income from the asset being purchased, not other salary and wages as at present.
    But “…fixing housing affordability…in one fell swoop” by way of land taxes and removing the CGT exemption on the family home would have unintended consequences.
    A .2% land tax would mean the stereotypical Sydney pensioner living in their own home paying about $700 per year (assuming $350K unimproved land value).
    Tax cuts payed for by pensioners? Yeah, that’ll fly…
    As for a CGT on the family home, would this mean interest paid on a mortgage will be tax deductible? Could the family home then be negatively geared? That could have quite the opposite effect on house prices.
    Careful what you wish for…

  4. craig

    SOCIALIST!

    Genuine question because I’m a thicko: How does having higher interest rates without an increase in wages make housing more affordable for low-income earners? Wouldn’t both have to happen successively in order for it to be a more wholly viable system?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/20/w-to-solve-housing-affordability-crisis-literally-overnight/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.