The Shoppies' last-ditch crusade to rule South Australia
South Australia is the last bastion of Shoppies domination, writes Labor insider Ben Chiefly.
Feb 20, 2017
Late last week, Shoppies union boy wonder and SA Police Minister Peter Malinauskas was preselected unopposed to move from the upper house to the lower house safe Labor seat of Croydon.
2 thoughts on “The Shoppies’ last-ditch crusade to rule South Australia ”
The fact that SA Labor will quite happily screw over a well liked member like Frances Bedford in Florey who’s turned the seat from Lib to marginal to safe Labor shows just how dysfunctional and headf*ed the state party is. The unfortunate thing in SA is there’s no alternative government to keep the current mob on their toes. The SA Libs have no vision, no capability, no policy and no hope.
I try and look for positives in every situation, but in SA politics there are none.
I thought that the Shoppies were pretty powerful in Victoria as well.