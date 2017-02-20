Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 20, 2017

Yet another 'free-marketeer' shamelessly suckles from the govt's teat

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

“Some exciting Friday afternoon news,” IPA long-term inmate and senior fellow Chris Berg writes. The passionate free-marketeer and advocate of low taxes and small government will be taking up a postdoctoral position at … RMIT, the publicly funded university. Your low taxes at work. The old workingmen’s college is a hotbed of free-marketeers, with Catallaxy-blog aficionadi Sinclair Davidson and Steven Kates both having spent years there. How selfless of these men to deny themselves the bracing challenges of the free market, and teach the evils of government funding in an institution that receives about $550 million of its billion-dollar budget from government sources. How interesting it would be to see them offer their sevices in the market, and see how many would pay. Don’t worry, no chance of that. You’ll be working to support free-market advocacy for many years to come. Exciting Monday morning news! — Guy Rundle

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Yet another ‘free-marketeer’ shamelessly suckles from the govt’s teat

  1. zut alors

    Here’s hoping Berg is so deeply immersed in his ‘exciting’ new role it leaves no time for the usual plethora of annoying appearances on ABC TV.

