Tips and rumours

Feb 20, 2017

Morrison sidesteps questions over Bligh's appointment

What does a hyper-partisan reaction of people who so viscerally hate Labor look like? We'll show you.

In a corker of a piece in Rear Window this morning, the AFR‘s Joe Aston let Treasurer Scott Morrison have both barrels over the reaction to the Australian Bankers’ Association’s appointment of former Queensland premier Anna Bligh to replace Steven Munchenberg as CEO of the bank cartel peak body. His spray included that “on Friday, Scott Morrison’s office abruptly cancelled meetings with big four executives scheduled for the coming fortnight. And the message has been delivered: Morrison’s director of communications and strategy Sasha Grebe won’t meet with Bligh.”

One thought on “Morrison sidesteps questions over Bligh’s appointment 

  1. Dan Telet

    The question perhaps is: which is smarter, the bankers or Bligh?
    I would go with Bligh, formerly an officer of the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Queensland, and therefore well experienced in the subtleties of white anting.

