How Australian pollies tiptoe around Trump's craziness
How do Australian politicians keep their American overlord happy, even when he's saying, doing and tweeting lunacy? Crikey intern Sophie Heizer observes the verbal gymnastics.
Feb 20, 2017
US President Donald Trump has said and done some pretty contentious things in the short time he has been in office, such as today inventing a terror attack in Sweden. Understandably, this has increased tension on diplomatic relationships with other countries. How do you criticise actions you don’t condone without damaging ally relationships? Here are some of the verbal gymnastics Australian politicians have undertaken to avoid the wrath of the outspoken 45th President of the United States.
3 thoughts on “How Australian pollies tiptoe around Trump’s craziness ”
It is expecting too much that a motor mouth could get his head around the enormous complexity of the declining US empire. Better perhaps to repeat his useful statements back to him – and ignore the unhelpful statements in the hope that they fade away.
I don’t think you can accurately characterise the US pulling out of TPP as an “act of national protectionism”. It may have been motivated by base protectionist sentiment but, from an economic perspective alone, it was really more an act of grand national inconsequence.
(Also, did Trump actually introduce the world to the concept of “fake news”? He’s certainly co-opted the term, but I thought it originated on the other side, being levelled at assorted Facebook outlets. Does anyone here know its true origins?)
Alternatively purported fake news could work in reverse, by claiming grand schemes, reining in the national debt, increasing the hourly rates, increasing social benefit, wiping out unemployment, all within two years, and for the benefit for all Trump voting sheeples, etc. etc. Now with these grandiose promises which can clearly not be met Trump then has to defer to I didn’t promise that, FAKE NEWS. The media should play that mendacious bastard at his own game.