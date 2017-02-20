Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Feb 20, 2017

Crikey Worm: Coal is 'clean', Swedish 'terror attak'

Good morning, early birds. Coal is clean now, and Trump makes up a terrorist attack. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

COAL FOR CLEAN ENERGY

The government is set to revise the charter for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to allow it to fund clean coal technologies. On Insiders yesterday Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said “it is called the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, it’s not called the renewable energy corporation”.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/20/clean-energy-finance-corporation-to-invest-in-clean-coal/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.