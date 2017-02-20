Crikey Worm: Coal is 'clean', Swedish 'terror attak'
Good morning, early birds. Coal is clean now, and Trump makes up a terrorist attack. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Feb 20, 2017
The government is set to revise the charter for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to allow it to fund clean coal technologies. On Insiders yesterday Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said “it is called the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, it’s not called the renewable energy corporation”.
