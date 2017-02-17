Poll Bludger: the dangerous path of 'voter fraud'
A good deal of so-called "voter fraud" is actually just an excuse to disenfranchise people who would vote progressive.
If there’s any truth to the old adage about America’s sneezing causing our own country to catch a cold, Australians of a sensitive persuasion have had a lot to be nervous about lately.
