As Triggs faces QUT 18C grilling, stats show improvement
The Australian Human Rights Commission is resolving complaints before they get to court at a record rate, according to the commission.
Feb 17, 2017
The Australian Human Rights Commission is resolving complaints before they get to court at a record rate, according to the commission.
As pressure mounts to repeal parts of the Racial Discrimination Act, the Human Rights Commission has said its conciliation process has had a record rate of complaints being resolved in the last financial year.
Powered by Taboola