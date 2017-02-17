The Reserve Bank of Australia announced the new-look $10 bank note today, with the shiny new tenner to have a clear strip to match the $5 note. The general design has been updated, but it still includes Dame Mary Gilmore and Banjo Patterson. A few Twitter users asked where the words to Patterson’s famous poem The Man From Snowy River had gone on the new design, which is actually very subtly included in micro-print form. That didn’t stop news.com.au getting Rickrolled by a Twitter user who claimed the poem had been included on Patterson’s collar. A closer look shows the text is actually the words to Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up. For the uninitiated, “Rickrolling” is a bait-and-switch meme that involves redirecting or tricking a viewer/reader into clicking on a link to the video clip (and sometimes lyrics) of the song.

Share this article