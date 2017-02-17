News.com gets Rickrolled over new $10 bank note
The Man from Snowy River does not appear on Banjo Paterson's collar.
Feb 17, 2017
The Man from Snowy River does not appear on Banjo Paterson's collar.
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced the new-look $10 bank note today, with the shiny new tenner to have a clear strip to match the $5 note. The general design has been updated, but it still includes Dame Mary Gilmore and Banjo Patterson. A few Twitter users asked where the words to Patterson’s famous poem The Man From Snowy River had gone on the new design, which is actually very subtly included in micro-print form. That didn’t stop news.com.au getting Rickrolled by a Twitter user who claimed the poem had been included on Patterson’s collar. A closer look shows the text is actually the words to Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up. For the uninitiated, “Rickrolling” is a bait-and-switch meme that involves redirecting or tricking a viewer/reader into clicking on a link to the video clip (and sometimes lyrics) of the song.
Powered by Taboola