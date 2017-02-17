Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Feb 17, 2017

Government stumbles on tax -- part 598

Every time Bill Shorten gives the government an opportunity to target him, it gets distracted by its own divisions and bungles. That's why the Opposition Leader has such a charmed life.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

One of the reasons that Bill Shorten has been a successful opposition leader — there are several, and some of them, like his policy bravery, are to his credit — is that he has been lucky in his opponents. Tony Abbott was a widely acknowledged disaster as prime minister. Malcolm Turnbull has turned out to be a monumental disappointment. And just as Tony Abbott was lucky to have a de facto ally in Kevin Rudd, who constantly undermined Julia Gillard, so Shorten is lucky to have, in Tony Abbott and his right-wing pals, similar allies against Malcolm Turnbull.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Government stumbles on tax — part 598 

  1. Marwill10

    If we listen to the Government, the people who negative gear properties are teachers, nurses and the like. Just your everyday middle income families, trying to plan for their future.

    So, we can’t touch negative gearing. What they fail to say is that high income earners and politicians have even larger property portfolios.. The Gratton Institute released a report early last year that said research found the two concessions, negative gearing and capital gains concessions, combined, cost the budget $11 billion a year.

    Negotiations are going on to try and address this issue, however, sitting at the table is Self Interest, and he carries a lot of weight.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/17/government-stumbles-on-tax-part-598/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.