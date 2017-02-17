Government stumbles on tax -- part 598
Every time Bill Shorten gives the government an opportunity to target him, it gets distracted by its own divisions and bungles. That's why the Opposition Leader has such a charmed life.
Feb 17, 2017
Every time Bill Shorten gives the government an opportunity to target him, it gets distracted by its own divisions and bungles. That's why the Opposition Leader has such a charmed life.
One of the reasons that Bill Shorten has been a successful opposition leader — there are several, and some of them, like his policy bravery, are to his credit — is that he has been lucky in his opponents. Tony Abbott was a widely acknowledged disaster as prime minister. Malcolm Turnbull has turned out to be a monumental disappointment. And just as Tony Abbott was lucky to have a de facto ally in Kevin Rudd, who constantly undermined Julia Gillard, so Shorten is lucky to have, in Tony Abbott and his right-wing pals, similar allies against Malcolm Turnbull.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Government stumbles on tax — part 598 ”
If we listen to the Government, the people who negative gear properties are teachers, nurses and the like. Just your everyday middle income families, trying to plan for their future.
So, we can’t touch negative gearing. What they fail to say is that high income earners and politicians have even larger property portfolios.. The Gratton Institute released a report early last year that said research found the two concessions, negative gearing and capital gains concessions, combined, cost the budget $11 billion a year.
Negotiations are going on to try and address this issue, however, sitting at the table is Self Interest, and he carries a lot of weight.