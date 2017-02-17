Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Feb 17, 2017

Crikey Worm: ABC job cuts in the offing

Good morning, early birds. Job cuts at the ABC, George Christensen threatens to pull the plug, and Donald Trump cries "fake news". It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

ABC JOBS TO BE CUT

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie is preparing to slash management jobs at the national broadcaster, Fairfax’s Matthew Knott reports. The plan, which could eventually save $50 million a year, involves cutting layers of management in order to redirect funds towards television and radio content and “further deepen the ABCs push into mobile and digital platforms”. The plan is set to be presented to the ABC board next week, and announced next month.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/17/crikey-worm-friday-february-17/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.