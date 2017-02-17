Crikey Worm: ABC job cuts in the offing
Good morning, early birds. Job cuts at the ABC, George Christensen threatens to pull the plug, and Donald Trump cries "fake news". It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Feb 17, 2017
ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie is preparing to slash management jobs at the national broadcaster, Fairfax’s Matthew Knott reports. The plan, which could eventually save $50 million a year, involves cutting layers of management in order to redirect funds towards television and radio content and “further deepen the ABCs push into mobile and digital platforms”. The plan is set to be presented to the ABC board next week, and announced next month.
