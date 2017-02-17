The Australian declares war on Yassmin Abdel-Magied, misses the point again
For some reason, Caroline Overington, in her attacks on Yassmin Abdel-Magied in The Australian, cannot seem to understand this whole idea of soft diplomacy.
Feb 17, 2017
In 2008, I went to an event at Gleebooks, an independent bookshop in Sydney’s inner west. The British Council and High Commission was putting on a do for a visiting author of conservative bent. The book was, in parts, entertaining but also included some rather sexist material. (Toward the end of the book, the author wrote about a female friend of his and made specific mention of the size of her posterior growing larger since the last time he saw her.) Still, that didn’t stop the British taxpayer from forking out some dosh, just as they would do for any author or performer or artist whose work suits their soft diplomacy interests. In the case of the present author, perhaps the book suited some “deradicalisation of young Muslims” purpose.
3 thoughts on “The Australian declares war on Yassmin Abdel-Magied, misses the point again ”
Irfan you mistakenly conclude that Overington is able to observe and learn, rather than blandly, superficially, repetitively, boringly reproduce her master’s drivel.
This piece is pure common sense. Although I am mildly surprised that Guthrie hasn’t wedged some ABC underling into offering an apology for having a guest on Q&A who has actually set foot in the Middle East for a speaking tour (under the ingenious guise of DFAT no less).
Can’t wait to see ‘Kirralie whatserface from the Q Society’ on the panel. Stay tuned, viewers.
Thanks Irfan, good to see your laid back sense again. Has anyone offered you a regular writing gig? Or does real life call?