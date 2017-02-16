Rundle: time to do better than Closing the Gap
We need more targeted, concrete, imaginative and audacious strategies, rather than the half-baked arse-covering you see in the current Closing the Gap reports.
“Closing the Gap goals not met” the headline read, on the stories spruiking the new report on indigenous health and conditions on Monday. That’s presumably ctrl-shift-F7 on some subeditor’s keyboard. The outcomes are always disappointing in Closing the Gap, and disappointment at the outcomes of Closing the Gap has now become an annual Australian ceremony, in which everyone nods in sorrow, rather than in anger, and vows to do more.
Thanks for this thoughtful article, the report has indeed become meaningless and barely even symbolic now. The other chronic issue confronting our society is the continuing debate around the increasing numbers of indigenous children entering out of home care. The very same reason there has been no change in key target areas in closing the gap provides some clue as to the ever increased numbers of kids out of home care. The fact is, there would be even more children in the OOHC system if there wasn’t such a chronis crisis in the foster care system. There just aren’t enough suitable safe and nurturing placements for indigenous children and non indigenous children. You can consult until the cows come home but unless you can provide a safe and nurturing alternative home too many children will continue to reside in appalling circumstances. Then the cycle just continues.