Minerals Council fudges employment numbers
Nuance is not the council's strong suit.
Feb 16, 2017
One of Canberra’s most effective rent-seekers, the Minerals Council, yesterday proudly unveiled its new advertising campaign for coal, titled Coal: Making the future possible, which peddles the myth of “the role that high efficiency, low emission (HELE) coal-fired generation plants provide in reducing emissions”. Something that caught our eye, however, was the claim in the accompanying press release that coal was “a major employer in NSW, Queensland and Victoria”.
