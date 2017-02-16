Marriage equality report sets up another divided Liberal party room
A moderate Liberal could use the marriage equality report to push the case again -- but the Nationals and conservative Liberals are still lurking.
Feb 16, 2017
Many of the issues likely to get conservative MPs in the Coalition offside about any push for a free vote on marriage equality were not addressed by a landmark Parliament report on the government’s draft same-sex marriage bill.
