Feb 16, 2017

Is Engie's CEO on the way out?

Our tipster says after more than 20 years with the company in different parts of the world, he's unlikely to go to the head office in France.

Energy company Engie hasn’t been having a good run in recent months. The announcement of the closure of the Hazelwood power station, rising costs rising to do so, the revelation that the second unit at the Pelican Point gas-fired power station hasn’t been turned on in almost two years, and the market’s lack of enthusiasm for the $1 billion asking price for Loy Yang B power plant in Victoria haven’t made for good headlines. Now we hear that staff have been told the CEO of the company’s Australian branch, Alex Keisser, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, finishing up in the middle of the year. Our tipster says after more than 20 years with the company in different parts of the world, he’s unlikely to go to the head office in France. Staff were told of his departure in mid-January, and his next move is yet to be confirmed.

