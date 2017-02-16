Govt admits it has no idea where your metadata is being stored
Where is your personal data stored under the government's data retention regime? The government admits it has no idea -- and that's not about to change.
Feb 16, 2017
Where is your personal data stored under the government's data retention regime? The government admits it has no idea -- and that's not about to change.
Government officials have no idea where Australians’ metadata, compulsorily retained under its mass surveillance laws by communications providers, is being stored.
Powered by Taboola