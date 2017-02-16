Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Married at First Sight had a rest last night (hopefully out of shame) and as a result the pressure was off Seven and MKR – but not Ten, despite a solid night for I’m a Celebrity. MKR managed to grab 80,000 odd extra viewers across the country to average 1.63 million, while Celebrity lifted to 1.19 million, with an extra 42,000.

Seven won the metros and the regions and did nicely in the demos, but it knows the pressure will be back on when Married returns. Perhaps Divorced at Last Sight for Wednesday nights?

Ten finished 4th in the metros (for the third night this week) behind Seven, Nine and the ABC – narrowly, but enough to notice. This morning’s warning of a loss instead of a small profit for the first half (ending February) was a shock for the industry and raises concerns about Ten’s long term viability.

Weakish night for The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – 810,000 nationally is OK, but not a standout, not with all the rich material. The debut of Nine’s Murder Calls averaged 831,000 nationally (570,000 in the metros and 261,000 in the regions). But Seven’s Murder Uncovered did better with 921,000 nationally – 577,000 in the metros and 343,000 in the regions (yet another Seven program helped by solid support from regional viewers). Nine will ignore the weak regional figures and focus on closing the the 7,000 metro gap between Calls and Uncovered .

In the morning there was another big win for Sunrise over Today (which had another weak metro morning with 264,000 to Sunrise’s 307,000). That is the second weak morning in three days this week. — Read the rest on the Crikey website