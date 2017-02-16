Don't let the theatre distract you
Meredith Williams writes: Re. ‘Indigenous gap remains stubbornly wide‘ (Tuesday)
No need to worry about the width of the gap. As long as we keep having smiling selfies with painted faces, making wordy acknowledgements of country, throwing money at ill-devised projects, setting up advisory commissions and attending token smoking ceremonies we can ignore the report for another year and keep on pretending we’re actually doing something.
John Richardson writes: Re. “Dear Arthur Sinodinos, please explain One Nation’s sophistication” (Wednesday)
In response to Crikey’s inquiry regarding his allegation that One Nation is “sophisticated”, Senator the Hon Arthur Sinodinos AO, Minister for Industry, Innovation & Science has rejected suggestions that “he can’t recall” & has confirmed that he’s just trying not to.
