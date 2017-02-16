Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 16, 2017

ABC community forums still on the way

We don't have a date to report but did get the skinny from an ABC spokesman.

Share

Late last year the ABC and SBS announced they would hold public board meetings as part of a government deal with Senator David Leyonhjelm to get his vote on the Australian Building and Construction Commission, with the ABC committing to three public meetings in 2017. Leyonhjelm said at the time it would help the national broadcaster to become “more representative”. The ABC holds six board meetings a year and said that three of those would have community forums attached to them, two of which would be held in regional areas. Ms Tips understands that the ABC board is due to meet soon, so we got in touch to ask if the first community forum was also scheduled to be soon. We don’t have a date to report but were told by an ABC spokesman:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/16/abc-community-forums-still-on-the-way/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.