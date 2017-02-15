What happened to Paula Broadwell?
It's a question we should be asking after David Petraeus' name popped up as a replacement national security adviser to Trump.
Feb 15, 2017
It's a question we should be asking after David Petraeus' name popped up as a replacement national security adviser to Trump.
With the “resignation” of Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for his secret liaisons with the Russian government and subsequent lies about it, an old name has resurfaced as a potential replacement: David Petraeus. The criminal Petraeus — convicted of passing on secret information to his girlfriend Paula Broadwell when he was head of the CIA under Obama — met with Trump after the election to discuss the position of Secretary of State.
Powered by Taboola