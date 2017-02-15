Tips and rumours
Coal not so cool ... Engie CEO stepping down ... a note to the foetuses ...
Feb 15, 2017
Coal not so cool ... Engie CEO stepping down ... a note to the foetuses ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
4 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
Per Hansard: (https://parliament.nt.gov.au/parliamentary-business/hansard-debates-and-minutes-of-proceedings/full-text-transcripts/full_text_transcripts_listing/nest_content?target_id=342070&parent_id=358668) – the following quote seems relevant:
“From my own perspective, it has been a long road travelled to get where I am standing today. So I thought that perhaps a crest of a suitable motto would symbolise that long journey. Julie at The Craft Basket at Coolalinga has kindly embroided it on my tie. There are three eggs in the nest, with the centre one hatched and a small chick emerging. What does all this represent? Well, there are three possibilities. The first could be a religious one, that is, representing the Trinity; the second could represent the ALP, CLP and an independent in the middle; or thirdly it could represent a symbolic rising of a failed egg farmer against all odds. I have chosen this last one and I have inserted the following motto, thanks to an old Latin teacher of mine: Cessi foro gallinarum sed surgo, which although not quite true, means: ‘I failed in the chook business but I rise up again’.”
Re – Talking to a foetus: Consider that a woman is born with about a million buds, the vast majority of which she will reject without a thought, whereas the few that she allows to be born are a major threat to her life. Clearly the mother should have the right to choose which ones get born.
If she should choose the one with genes most valuable to the community, so much the better. But the birthling is little more than raw material for bringing up and being shaped by its community into the person who can read and argue retrospective histories of his or her origins.
In the NT we’re used to ignorance and lazy prejudice from our distant southern cousins, but I’d expect Crikey to be aware that we don’t have an upper house in our parliament!
You can read all about it in Wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parliament_of_the_Northern_Territory
Well said. I was a Top Ender from the time of Porky (Everingham) to just before the current Time of porkies and (unlike Queensland, which started off bicameral) there has only ever been one chamber in the NT.