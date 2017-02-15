Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Feb 15, 2017

Shorten struggles with maths on disability scheme

Labor insists it fully funded the NDIS program and has evidence to back it up. Too bad Bill Shorten wasn't across it when the issue erupted again today.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Bill Shorten

While the government has bungled its attempt to link welfare savings to funding the National Disability Insurance Scheme and thereby wrecked its omnibus savings bill, it’s also put a stumbling block in the path of Bill Shorten, and he tripped inelegantly over it a couple of times on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/15/shorten-struggles-with-maths-on-disability-scheme/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.