Labor closing in, but it could be Albo, not Shorten, who gets the kill
Bill Shorten's Right Labor faction is losing ground, writes Labor insider Ben Chiefly. And if the Left assert its dominance nationally, Anthony Albanese could be the real winner.
4 thoughts on “Labor closing in, but it could be Albo, not Shorten, who gets the kill ”
If Labor goes back to the debacle that was Rudd-Gillard-Rudd then I for one will wash my hands of them and I’m a left leaning (what ever that means) voter. If the left and right (again what does that mean?) work together with sensible and middle of the road policies they’ll be a shoe in. Leave the blustering to the LibNat/PHON/Bernardi crew. For all of Mr Hawkes and Mr Keatings faults embracing globalisation they didn’t leave the ‘little’ people behind as this government seems hell bent on doing.
I tend to agree with Barry that one of Labor’s pluses is that they haven’t changed the leader for an entire term. Pity they picked the wrong bloke the first time, although the party members didn’t.
Rudd’s landmine of changing the voting rules make it that much harder to change leader, and Shorten doesn’t seem like the type to fall on his sword, especially in such a commanding position.
But how good would Albanese be, and how much better would Plibersek be. They could wipe the floor, figuratively and literally with Plibersek and some gutsy policy.
We live and dream, but hold out no expectation.
“But how good would Albanese be, and how much better would Plibersek be” That we don’t know. Hopefully with the fullness of time we will find out without all the bullshite that went on before.
Don’t worry sheeples the churnalsts and stenographers and other vermin of the NewsCrap organisation have it all worked out they as always know which way the country is headed.