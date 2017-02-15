Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 15, 2017

Former chief justice schools Trump on rule of law

If you'll pardon the French, Mr President ...

Share

Former chief justice of the High Court Robert French took aim at US President Donald Trump in a speech on the rule of law, given on Friday night. French’s lecture at an event hosted by the Victoria Law Foundation included French taking apart Trump’s tweet responding to a decision upholding the legal stay on his travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. On February 4, Trump tweeted: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/15/former-chief-justice-schools-trump/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.