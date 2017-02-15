Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Feb 15, 2017

Crikey Worm: RIP zombie measures

Good morning, early birds. Donald Trump's national security adviser is out already, and the government tries to shore up the budget. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte andMax Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

BUDGET ZOMBIES BACK TO THE GRAVE

It’s only February, but the government is already signalling what measures will be in — and out — of the May budget. The Australian reports a $13 billion hole has been blown in the budget — not due to government spending, but because Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison will write off budget cuts that have been blocked in the Senate for years, called “zombie measures” by Labor. Despite the hold up (and unlikelihood of movement), the government has been counting the savings as passed when it comes to the bottom line — giving a rosier picture than the reality.

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/15/crikey-worm-wednesday-february-15/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.