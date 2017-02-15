Crikey Worm: RIP zombie measures
Good morning, early birds. Donald Trump's national security adviser is out already, and the government tries to shore up the budget. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte andMax Chalmers.
Feb 15, 2017
It’s only February, but the government is already signalling what measures will be in — and out — of the May budget. The Australian reports a $13 billion hole has been blown in the budget — not due to government spending, but because Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison will write off budget cuts that have been blocked in the Senate for years, called “zombie measures” by Labor. Despite the hold up (and unlikelihood of movement), the government has been counting the savings as passed when it comes to the bottom line — giving a rosier picture than the reality.