Get the popcorn ready, Harrison-Seven legal fight will be a knockout
Seven's high-paid lawyers have thrown everything they can at Amber Harrison. Get set for a knock-down, drag-out legal fight with plenty of punch.
Feb 15, 2017
The simmering feud between Seven West Media and its former employee Amber Harrison exploded into a full-on bare-knuckled legal brawl this week, when Seven took to the Supreme Court of NSW to seek the law’s help in silencing its self-proclaimed nemesis. The move wasn’t really surprising, given what Harrison had started publishing on her Twitter feed.
