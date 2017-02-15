Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Feb 15, 2017

Get the popcorn ready, Harrison-Seven legal fight will be a knockout

Seven's high-paid lawyers have thrown everything they can at Amber Harrison. Get set for a knock-down, drag-out legal fight with plenty of punch.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Share

The simmering feud between Seven West Media and its former employee Amber Harrison exploded into a full-on bare-knuckled legal brawl this week, when Seven took to the Supreme Court of NSW to seek the law’s help in silencing its self-proclaimed nemesis. The move wasn’t really surprising, given what Harrison had started publishing on her Twitter feed.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/15/channel-seven-muzzles-amber-harrison-with-strongest-possible-injunction/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.