Tips and rumours

Feb 14, 2017

Trades Hall Council sends Turnbull a Valentine's message

Definitely sarcastic, though.

Today is Valentine’s Day, which, more than a commercial opportunity surrounding romantic love, is a good excuse for some cheesy PR. In the love messages in today’s Herald Sun, the Victorian Trades Hall Council has owned up to this message addressed to “Malcolm”, who sounds like he might be in an emotionally manipulative relationship with “working Victorians”:

“Rose are red, violets are blue, get rid of penalty rates and we’ll get rid of you. Love, working Victorians”.

Another message addressed to “Malcolm” asks “why don’t you call anymore? love from Donald”. 

Commercial radio teams and the Country Fire Authority also used the advertisements to get their messages across, but this one to Adani probably doesn’t fit in with the coal miner’s messaging:

