Thank God for the Q Society
Crikey readers have their say about the issues of the day.
Feb 14, 2017
Barry Welch writes: Re. “The climate denialist right now has the sweetest victory of all” (Monday)
How cheap would gas be if John Howard hadn’t done a deal to sell our natural gas to China at One Cent per kilo? Compare that to the cost being paid for gas by electricity generators in Australia.
Buddy writes: Re.”The right’s ‘free speech’ obsession has created a monster” (Monday)
Thank God for the Q Society. They’ve shown everyone who cares to see exactly what sort of “free speech” some in our community want. For so long I along with many many others have asked what it is they want to say that they cannot now say. Well now we know. I will continue to use my free speech to condemn and counter their vile utterances.