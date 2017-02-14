Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Comments & corrections

Feb 14, 2017

Thank God for the Q Society

Crikey readers have their say about the issues of the day.

On energy costs

Barry Welch writes: Re. “The climate denialist right now has the sweetest victory of all” (Monday)

How cheap would gas be if John Howard hadn’t done a deal to sell our natural gas to China at One Cent per kilo? Compare that to the cost being paid for gas by electricity generators in Australia.

On free speech

Buddy writes: Re.”The right’s ‘free speech’ obsession has created a monster” (Monday) 

Thank God for the Q Society. They’ve shown everyone who cares to see exactly what sort of “free speech” some in our community want. For so long I along with many many others have asked what it is they want to say that they cannot now say. Well now we know. I will continue to use my free speech to condemn and counter their vile utterances.

