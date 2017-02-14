Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Feb 14, 2017

Mayne: Seven, Worner under siege ahead of results briefing

Worner will host a conference call with analysts at 10am tomorrow morning. But will journalists be allowed to ask about the Amber Harrison affair?

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

Tim Worner

Has there ever been a public company CEO under more pressure ahead of a results briefing than besieged Seven West Media boss Tim Worner?

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Mayne: Seven, Worner under siege ahead of results briefing 

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    Corporate/legal sledgehammers. Walnuts running scared!

  2. zut alors

    We could be forgiven for thinking you are making up this sordid soap opera, Stephen. And there’s no doubt you have pre-empted Simon Francis’s line.

    The boys’ club is running scared, in a pack, egged on by their expensive legal team. Clearly, they have no clue how foolish they appear to outsiders.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/14/seven-worner-under-siege-ahead-of-results-briefing/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.