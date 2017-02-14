Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Feb 14, 2017

Rundle: trickle-down economics and the flood of disadvantage

Were the Democrats and the left capable of exploiting it, not only would Donald Trump be in trouble, but so, too, would the whole right nationalist political project, and rather quickly.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The classic US film Chinatown starts in the 1920s in LA, at a government inquiry into the building of a dam — and the lethal disaster of a previous, excessively tall, dam collapse, all of which is really a cover-up for corrupt property deals. Los Angeles was built on water stolen from surrounding counties, destroying them economically and ecologically.

4 thoughts on “Rundle: trickle-down economics and the flood of disadvantage 

  1. parrick

    OK,Guy, take your point, but the missus and me have been using ‘ludlow’ from TMoL for many years. It’s what you need to jam under the leg of a table to stop it rocking.
    Useful. Try it.

  2. chris round

    Guy

    You write about the Democrats winning back the White House in 2020. I’m not sure if I’ve yet seen anyone write about what happens when Trump refuses to go. The alleged 3 million illegal voters are going to result in Trump manipulating that election in ways that can’t really be imagined. Do you think Bannon is just going to allow democracy to occur and Trump to be beaten? I’d love your take on that issue – it would basically be the suspension of democracy in the US.

  3. klewso

    We were in the US a few years back – the degeneration of infrastructure (roads, bridges and buildings) surprised me.

    I reckon that when it comes to Trump, he’s the sort of circumstance their forefathers foresaw, and so included the Second Amendment in their Constitution?

  4. davidh

    Guy, pedant to the end, Chinatown is set in year 1937 although Robert Towne’s screenplay is inspired by the so-called “Water Wars from the earlier part of the century into the 20’s which resulted in Owen’s Valley waters being diverted into the city of Los Angeles.

