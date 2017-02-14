Media Watch had to do some watching and correcting of its own this morning, after writer Jane Howard asked what had gone wrong with the captions on last night’s episode. Viewers tuning in on iview this morning were faced with the somewhat off-putting sight of Paul Barry’s face and the line “You will be having sex with someone this afternoon on camera? I will.”

Another frame included Barry and the comment “Erm … I feel like an asshole.” Quite.

Ms Tips understand the captions were mixed up with those that match the Louis Theroux documentary Twilight of the Porn Stars, and that it could have affected just the one user. The mix-up has now been fixed, and anyone wanting to watch Media Watch with captions will know exactly what Barry is saying about the Daily Mail and not the adult entertainment industry.