Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas has picked a fight with residents in his local electorate over the state government’s plan to build a youth detention facility in the growing community of Werribee South. Daniel Andrews’ government has struggled all summer with the youth justice crisis, with repeated riots in youth detention centres, a Supreme Court battle and a concerted campaign by the local media that state Labor is soft on crime. The announcement of the new facility has not gone down well with locals, who staged a protest outside Pallas’ office yesterday. A source told Ms Tips a rumour was swirling that Wyndham mayor Henry Barlow was so angry about the proposed prison that he would be challenging Pallas for preselection before the next Victorian election. Sounds like Pallas is safe from that corner, though, Barlow denied the rumour to Crikey, saying it was “100%” wrong, and that “whoever started that rumour should go and get themselves a life”.

