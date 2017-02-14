Our kids face a jobless future, and pollies (even Bernie) have been utterly useless
If you’re young, the future looks very bleak indeed, and our so-called leaders aren’t doing jack to help you.
Feb 14, 2017
If you’re young, the future looks very bleak indeed, and our so-called leaders aren’t doing jack to help you.
Yesterday, Bernie Sanders’ claim that Donald Trump was “delusional” made world headlines. Fair cop, too. The President does tend to prefer pulling “facts” from his own arse to a more reputable kind of national registry; the Senator makes a good case.