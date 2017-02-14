Indigenous gap remains stubbornly wide
The 2017 Closing the Gap report shows disappointingly little progress toward targets for removing or reducing the gap in health and educational outcomes for indigenous Australians.
Feb 14, 2017
Nearly all the government’s Closing the Gap targets are not being met, according to the 2017 report from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, released today in Parliament.