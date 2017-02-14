Government's omnibus turns into a flaming wreck
What started out as a sensible way of progressing two longstanding welfare reforms has crashed due to government overreach.
Feb 14, 2017
The Turnbull government’s political management is enough to make you put your head in your hands and cry. In the space of a week, it has driven its omnibus welfare measures bill off the road and, it seems, over the nearest cliff.
10 thoughts on “Government’s omnibus turns into a flaming wreck ”
Cry? Guess it depends on your sense of humour, attitude to blackmail and whether you believe in Kismet?
As time rolls by, and the Abbott/Turnbull governments continue to mash legislative initiatives against the Senate Independent Members just doing their jobs, one remembers Gillard’s exemplary ability in successfully negotiating some six hundred items of legislation. Oh! She achieved that whilst under voracious attack from Murdoch Media and . . . . whilst leading a minority government.
What part of leadership does Turnbull/Morrison/ Pyne/Joyce et al not understand?
Turnbull has successfully labelled his own Government as dismissive of the most needy while continuing the BS of trickle down economics. Many of the companies screaming for their tax cut don’t pay tax now. What about tying corporate tax payments to a Government welfare initiative. A hospital, NDIS funding or programmes, women’s refuges and support services (already cut). Tag a company name to funding and they might something else that counts on the balance sheet and in the whole Australian community…Goodwill.
The cuts to newstart in particular are just horrible politics and policy. They really are determined to go after anyone not born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Why do they hate young people so much?
Of course, it won’t affect wealthy families. The lower economic classes will pick up the expense of lower unemployment benefits. And if all the unskilled/low skilled jobs weren’t being taken by underpayment of 457 visa holders, perhaps these kids could get a job.
Well said, DB!
This so-called Omnibus bill looks like the dregs of the 2014 budget to me…they keep on trying to get these obscene measures through the parliament.
But the absolute bitter end for me, was the linking of the passage of said bills to the ‘full’ funding of the NDIS. This government has NO HUMANITY!!
Omnibus = The Mean (and soulless) Machine.
The amazing thing is that instead of simply negotiating with the cross-benches they much prefer to wheel out a bill that is dead on arrival. The optics of continually failing is trashing whatever brand they think they have. At this rate all Labor will have to do to win the next election is to maintain a heartbeat.
Mind you, Labor has form for stuffing things up unnecessarily when they are on top, so who knows?
“the “special account” revenue notionally allocated for it had shrunk, not increased for coming years. ”
Fortunately this LNP government is entirely trustworthy so that we know that any money put into this special account will be spent on things that are special to the LNP.
“but if you always asked “why” about things this government does, you’d go mad.”
I won’t go mad, I just know they are pricks.