Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: Married at First Sight a success at first glance

The Seven Network may have won total people in metro and regional markets last night, but Nine was the real winner as it scooped up the major demographics with Married At First Sight and House Husbands. Seven had nabbed many of those the previous Monday night with MKR and Bride and Prejudice.

MKR’s audience sagged (1.709 million nationally, down nearly 250,000 from the previous Monday’s overnight figure, and down nearly 200,000 in the metros, a serious loss), Bride and Prejudice’s audience fell under a million nationally to 934,000 (down 166,000 from a last Monday), Married At First Sight’s audience continued to rise, hitting 1.572 million last night (up 259,000 on the previous Monday). House Husbands on its second outing for the year had its audience pick up to 997,000, up 41,000.

Ten was weak, with I’m A Celebrity only managing 980,000 nationally, which is OK (remember it is Ten), but it is Nine and Married With Children that has now snaffled the growth in the audience. Last night Married, with 1.107 million, was, for the second night in a row, within sight of MKR with 1.150 million. The last thing Seven needs now is to see MKR knocked off by Married With Children, especially as the network remains under pressure from the lingering legal and reputational affects of the affair between CEO, Tim Worner and former executive assistant, Amber Harrison. Seven releases its interim results tomorrow via a phone briefing where they can control questions about this story (there are legal cases galore floating around at the moment)

The ABC again beat Ten for the second night in a row. On the face of it 7.30 (924,000 nationally last night) and Australian Story (844,000 nationally) have started the year slowly. But they are up against MKR, Celebrity and Married With Children, so we will wait till those end to see if there is a recovery. A Current Affair is another program to have made a slow start — it managed 1.051 million nationally last night (time was when it would average that in the metros). It is up against the ABC News (1.180 million nationally), Home and Away (1.274 million nationally with solid support from regional viewers) and The Project at 7pm on Ten (906,000 nationally). — Read the rest on the Crikey website

Network channel share:

Seven (31.2%) Nine (28.6%) ABC (18.9%) Ten (16.1%) SBS (5.2%)

Network main channels:

Seven (22.6%) Nine (22.4%) ABC (14.3%) Ten (11.5%) SBS ONE (3.7%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.0%) GO (3.1%) 7mate (2.8%) ABC 2 (2.7%) ONE (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.703 million Seven News — 1.662 million Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.572 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.525 million Nine News — 1.352 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.274 million ABC News — 1.180 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.051 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.013 million House Husbands (Nine) — 997,000

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.150 million Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.107 million Seven News — 1.068 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.030 million Nine News — 1.017 million

Losers: Seven, Bride and Prejudice, Celebrity on Ten, not quite as watchable as previously.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.068 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.030 million Nine News — 1.017 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 997,000 ABC News — 801,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 748,000 Media Watch (ABC) — 654,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 648,000 7.30 (ABC) — 647,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 605,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 550,000 Today (Nine) —366,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 173,000 + 91,000 on News 24) — 264,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 234,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 191,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 157,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 (2.8%) LifeStyle (1.9%) TVHITS (1.9%) UKTV, Fox Classics (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

The Walking Dead (Fx) — 74,000 Last Week With John Oliver (Comedy) — 69,000 NCIS (TV HITS) — 60,000 The Walking Dead (Fx) — 56,000 A League: newcastle v Melbourne Victory (Fox Sports 4) — 53,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.