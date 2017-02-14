Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Feb 14, 2017

Fairfax abolishes editor-in-chief role at SMH, The Age

There are, as ever, questions as to what the reduction in editorial oversight does to the quality of journalism.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

With the huge shake-up announced at the Fairfax mastheads — Darren Goodsir leaving his role as editor-in-chief of The Sydney Morning Herald, James Chessell becoming national editor with responsibility for federal politics, business and world coverage for both The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Lisa Davies becoming editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and Alex Lavelle becoming editor of The Age — the fate of the company’s non-newspaper outlets has been somewhat lost.

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Fairfax abolishes editor-in-chief role at SMH, The Age 

  1. Daniel Sharp

    I know this is an article about many important things but as Fairfax has made no public announcements to the market, one may assume it is not too ‘market sensitive’:(….I’m being a little flippant……Other than the essentials of journalism, surely there are notable financial matters directly at stake here……For a company that apparently made 87 million in 2015 and a loss last year, if a restructure loses a handful of senior stuff, that in itself could have a few percent impact on profitability (there is obviously more going on here financially than that)

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/14/fairfax-abolishes-editor-in-chief-role-at-smh-the-age/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.