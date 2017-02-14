Fairfax abolishes editor-in-chief role at SMH, The Age
There are, as ever, questions as to what the reduction in editorial oversight does to the quality of journalism.
With the huge shake-up announced at the Fairfax mastheads — Darren Goodsir leaving his role as editor-in-chief of The Sydney Morning Herald, James Chessell becoming national editor with responsibility for federal politics, business and world coverage for both The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Lisa Davies becoming editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and Alex Lavelle becoming editor of The Age — the fate of the company’s non-newspaper outlets has been somewhat lost.
I know this is an article about many important things but as Fairfax has made no public announcements to the market, one may assume it is not too ‘market sensitive’:(….I’m being a little flippant……Other than the essentials of journalism, surely there are notable financial matters directly at stake here……For a company that apparently made 87 million in 2015 and a loss last year, if a restructure loses a handful of senior stuff, that in itself could have a few percent impact on profitability (there is obviously more going on here financially than that)