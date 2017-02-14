Eight ridiculous excuses for paying Ahmed Fahour an obscene amount of money
We now know Ahmed Fahour was paid $5.6 million last year. How can Australia Post possibly justify such a ridiculous salary?
Feb 14, 2017
It takes a lot for an executive salary to make the front page of almost every newspaper in the country, which shows just how unusual Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour’s 2016 pay packet was. This would have come as no surprise to Crikey readers, as we have highlighted Fahour’s burgeoning remuneration over a number of years. So rather than rehash details of Fahour’s back-pocket care of Australian taxpayers, let’s focus on some of Australia Post’s attempts to justify Fahour’s $5.6 million salary.
Fahour and his obscene remuneration is one thing. But the Board’s munificence reveals how corrosive and entrenched has big business values disconnected from public expectations. The working class (and those that can no longer find employment) increasingly despair for the self and future closing in upon their families.
Is it self-evident that that most CEOs manage, not for the owners, shareholders or community, but in the interests of senior management? The shareholders get enough leftovers to keep them quiet.
Fahour couldn’t give a shit what people think. He is a prime example of Corporate Greed. When CEOs get that much money do they really care about corporate performance?