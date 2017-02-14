Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Players

Feb 14, 2017

Eight ridiculous excuses for paying Ahmed Fahour an obscene amount of money

We now know Ahmed Fahour was paid $5.6 million last year. How can Australia Post possibly justify such a ridiculous salary?

Adam Schwab —

Adam Schwab

Share

It takes a lot for an executive salary to make the front page of almost every newspaper in the country, which shows just how unusual Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour’s 2016 pay packet was. This would have come as no surprise to Crikey readers, as we have highlighted Fahour’s burgeoning remuneration over a number of years. So rather than rehash details of Fahour’s back-pocket care of Australian taxpayers, let’s focus on some of Australia Post’s attempts to justify Fahour’s $5.6 million salary.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Eight ridiculous excuses for paying Ahmed Fahour an obscene amount of money 

  1. graybul

    Fahour and his obscene remuneration is one thing. But the Board’s munificence reveals how corrosive and entrenched has big business values disconnected from public expectations. The working class (and those that can no longer find employment) increasingly despair for the self and future closing in upon their families.

  2. Dan Telet

    Is it self-evident that that most CEOs manage, not for the owners, shareholders or community, but in the interests of senior management? The shareholders get enough leftovers to keep them quiet.

  3. Paddy Forsayeth

    Fahour couldn’t give a shit what people think. He is a prime example of Corporate Greed. When CEOs get that much money do they really care about corporate performance?

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/14/eight-ham-fisted-excuses-for-paying-ahmed-fahour-an-obscene-amount-of-money/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.