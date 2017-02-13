Will Turnbull's legacy be the toxic spread of One Nation?
By encouraging the WA Liberals to negotiate with One Nation, Malcolm Turnbull has departed from the policy set by John Howard, and enabled the metastasis of a political cancer.
Feb 13, 2017
On current form, the legacy of Malcolm Turnbull’s prime ministership will consist primarily of the establishment of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation as a long-term part of the Australian politics.
