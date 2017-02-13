Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 13, 2017

Will Turnbull's legacy be the toxic spread of One Nation?

By encouraging the WA Liberals to negotiate with One Nation, Malcolm Turnbull has departed from the policy set by John Howard, and enabled the metastasis of a political cancer.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Pauline Hanson

On current form, the legacy of Malcolm Turnbull’s prime ministership will consist primarily of the establishment of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation as a long-term part of the Australian politics.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Will Turnbull’s legacy be the toxic spread of One Nation? 

  1. Lord Muck

    A very good analogy, BK. To extend the analogy a little, it is probably a cancer of the nether regions.
    Seriously, did you really expect Turnbull to show some backbone?

